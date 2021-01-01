the vegan butcher

  • Vegetariana,
  • Hamburguesas
30 min

CLP 1.990

Precios y Menú de the vegan butcher

Hamburguesas

No disponible

la Mia Wallace Overdoze

Hamburguesa a base de plantas a la plancha. Pepinillos dulces orgánicos, queso vegano artesanal, mostaza a la miel, mayo vegan a la Tarantino, aros de cebolla morada orgánica, tomates orgánicos nativos y rúcula orgánica hidropónica. Todo en pan de masa madre. Incluye porción de papas nativas rústicas.

CLP 7.890

No disponible

la Vegan Butcher's Cheessesacre

Hamburguesa a base de plantas a la plancha, mayo de betarraga y ciboulette, champiñones portobello salteados en mantequilla de coco, rúcula orgánica, lechuga hidropónica, reducción agridulce de tomates orgánicos nativos en sauvignon blanc, y queso vegano artesanal, todo en pan de masa madre artesanal y sésamo.Incluye porción de papas nativas rústicas.

CLP 8.000

No disponible

Quetzalzatenango Dreamin'

Hamburguesa a base de plantas a la plancha, mayo vegan, reducción agridulce de tomates orgánicos en chiles de Quetzalzatenango. Queso vegano artesanal, lechuga hidropónica, berros, rúcula orgánica, cebolla morada orgánica caramelizada. Todo en pan de masa madre. Incluye porción de papas nativas rústicas.

CLP 8.000

No disponible

Satan's Seitan

Hamburguesa de roast beef de seitan marinado en sauvignon blanc, ajo chilote, romero y salsa bbq de la casa, queso vegano artesanal, champiñones portobello en mantequilla vegana de coco, mix silvestre orgánico (rúcula, berros y lechuga hidropónica), tomates orgánicos agridulces asados, cilantro orgánico, mayovegan. Todo en pan de masa madre. Incluye porción de papas nativas rústicas.

CLP 8.390

FAQ
¿Cuál es el tiempo de entrega del restaurante the vegan butcher en Curicó 424 santiago region metropolitana chile?

El tiempo de entrega del restaurante the vegan butcher en Curicó 424 santiago region metropolitana chile es de 30 minutos.

¿Cuál es el horario de entrega del restaurante the vegan butcher?

Puedes hacer tus pedidos al restaurante the vegan butcher de 05:30 pm a 10:30 pm.

¿Cuál es el costo del domicilio para el restaurante the vegan butcher en Curicó 424 santiago region metropolitana chile?

Tu pedido con Rappi en el restaurante the vegan butcher en Curicó 424 santiago region metropolitana chile tiene un valor de CLP 1.990. Si quieres, puedes inscribirte a RappiPrime para no pagar este valor.